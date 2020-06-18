Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's Songs That Crossed 50 Million Views

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have worked in three films together which are Bachna Se Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deawani, and Tamasha. However, all the films in which they paired as a couple were romantic drama films. It is observed that most of their movies have some amazing tracks and also loved by fans which is evident with its a number of views. Their movies had some amazing songs which became immensely famous and crossed more than 50 million views.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s movies songs that crossed 50 million views-

Balam Pichkari

Balam Pichkari was sung by the prolific singers Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s romance drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deawani, that released back in 2013 marked Bunny and Naina’s overwhelming love story. Balam Pichkari had crossed 165,987,493 views and fans loved his peppy festive song. The blockbuster movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani directed by Ayan Mukerji starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin.

Subhanallah

Subhanallah is a kind of breezy track from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with loads of love and scenic beauty. This soulful track had the voice of the artists Shilpa Rao and Sreeram who have done impressive work on this soundtrack of this Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer. The song is highly acclaimed and loved by the audiences and has garnered more than142 million views.

Kabira

Kabira is a soulful track that has a Sufi touch making the song more melodious and popular. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had this song Kabira, which was sung by the singers Tochi Raina and Rekha Bhardwaj. The lyrics of the song was penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music was given by Pritam. The song was so much loved by the audience that it crossed 142 million views.

Matargashti

Matargashti, the song from the movie Tamasha was presented by T-series and crossed more than 53 million views on YouTube. Matargashti song is a peppy track from Bollywood movie Tamasha. Mohit Chauhan gave his melodious voice this song along with the music by A.R. Rahman. The lyrics of the song were penned by Irshad Kamil and was loved by a huge fan base.

Agar Tum Sath

The song presenting Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles is a soulful sad romantic track. Agar Tum Saath Ho the song is from Bollywood movie Tamasha and was exclusively presented on T-Series. The song was sung by the artists Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh, while the music was given by A. R. Rahman. The popular song was penned by Irshad Kamil and crossed more than 142 million views on YouTube.

