Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Or Ranbir-Katrina: Which Pair Impressed Audience More?

Ranbir Kapoor has established himself as a popular and successful actor in Bollywood. Ranbir has worked in more than 19 films throughout his acting career. The actor started his acting career with Bhansali's tragic romantic flick, Saawariya in 2007. The best and special thing about Ranbir Kapoor’s movies is his chemistry with the female lead which touches the hearts of the audience. Popular actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have both worked with Ranbir Kapoor in a few films. So, let’s have a look at which on-screen pair has impressed the audience more-

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have worked in three films together which are Bachna Se Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deawani, and Tamasha. All the films in which they paired as a couple were romantic drama films in which Deepika Padukone essayed the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s romance drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deawani, that released back in 2013 marked their Bunny and Naina’s overwhelming love story. The movie had numerous scenes where their on-screen chemistry was best reflected.

In the film Tamasha, Deepika played the role of an understanding, strong, self-reliant and vibrant girl Tara, who falls in love with Ved (Ranbir Kapoor). Have a look at these pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor here.

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif

Ranbir Kapoor was once reportedly in a relationship with his Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani co-star Katrina Kaif. The duo shared screen space in several Bollywood films which were hits at the Box-Office. The films in which they were seen together were Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. In the film, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, which was Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s first movie together, Ranbir was seen as Katrina Kaif's one-sided lover, who crosses all limits to help her. The audience really liked this cute on-screen couple in the movie.

In their next film Rajneeti, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor starred together again as a couple. Their sizzling romantic chemistry on-screen managed to impress the audience. Katrina Kaif plays the character of Ranbir’s childhood friend who is in love with him in Rajneeti.

Their last film together was Jagga Jasoos, where Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a teenage detective, while Katrina Kaif played his partner in crime. Have a look at some adorable pictures of the duo here-

