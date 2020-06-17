Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's Unmissable Gifs From Their Songs

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are counted amongst the most celebrated screen-couples in Bollywood. The super-hit Jodi of the silver screen has done three spectacular films together- Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Tamasha. The viewers have always loved their romantic chemistry and the box-office collections of these Deepika-Ranbir films is proof of that. Talking about Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, let's take a look back at some of their happy songs together which turned into gifs.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Happy Tracks Gifs

Matargashti

When talking about Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's happy songs, Matagashti from Tamasha truly tops the list. Sung and performed gorgeously, the hook step of Matargashti is a rage and Deepika-Ranbir Kapoor's chemistry in this Mohit Chauhan's track is simply unmissable. Matargashti has many gifs of its own featuring the cute couple dancing in an adorable manner. Shot in Bastia, Matargashti has an easy-breezy feel to it, which make you feel relaxed instantly.

Balam Pickaari

The first track that crosses one's mind when we think of Holi is Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's Balam Pichkari. In fact, it won't be incorrect to say that Holi and Balam Pickari are synonymous to each other now. Balam Pichkari is high-octane energetic dance number from Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It is sung beautifully by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir danced their hearts out in this peppy track. A happy song, with catchy lyrics with easy to recreate hook steps. This Balam Pickhari gif is perfect to share with your friends when you're in a jovial mood and either want to play with some colours or all set to for a party.

Dilliwali Girlfriend

Another happy and fun Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor track which is also converted into a gif is Dilliwali Girlfriend from YJHD. An uber-cool track with a contagious happy vibe attached to it. A must-have in wedding playlist, with amazing lyrics. Dilliwali Girlfriend is that one track on which every member in the family can dance on. Playback is done by musical sensations Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan. This song was the life of every party when the movie released back in 2013, which is also now a popular Deepika Padukone's gifs.

Badtameez Dil

Badtameez Dil featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor is another happy-go-lucky track of the former real-life pair. Badtameez Dil from Yeh Deewani Hain Deewani is a foot-tapping party number with killer dance moves. Both the actors looked their best in superlative happy track sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares. Remo D'Souza won several awards for the impeccable choreography of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor song.

