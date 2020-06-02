Deepika Padukone's Sketch Drawn On Paper By Fan Is All Things Adorable

Deepika Padukone has been entertaining and impressing the audience for a long time now. Be it her commendable performances in movies or her social media, the actor has always stood out of the crowd with her experimental choices and stunning pictures. Here’s a look at a fan art made for Deepika Padukone.

A fan showered love upon Deepika Padukone through paper and pencils as he created a sketch of the actor. This sketch is a replica of one of her pictures. In this sketch, Deepika Padukone is seen wearing a knot ensemble on her neck and flower-shaped earrings. Her low-rise bun and long-lashes are also clearly visible in the look. In the caption of this post, the fan also explained that it took him 10-11 hours to make this masterpiece. He also wrote that the sketch is made on A4 size paper with graphite and charcoal pencils. Take a look at this fan art.

Deepika Padukone is spending her time with her husband Ranveer Singh amid nationwide lockdown. The actor has been sharing several pictures of her home workout and how she is pampering herself. She also shared a cute boomerang video with Ranveer Singh where she was seen placing a kiss on his cheek while calling his face, 'World's Most Squishable Face'.

In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen in a no-makeup look with a sleek pulled-back ponytail. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is seen donning his full-grown bear with hi long-hair look. The duo is seen wearing contrasting colours black and white.

On the professional front

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together in the much-anticipated sports-drama, '83. A Kabir Khan directorial '83 chronicles the story of the cricket legend, Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Padukone will also be seen in the Indian remake of the much-acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster, The Intern, which features Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro in the leading roles. The actor will also be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra’s next.

