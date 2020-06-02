When Deepika Padukone Selected Irrfan Khan In ‘Piku’ Over Ranveer Singh In ‘Simmba’

Deepika Padukone has given several hits in Bollywood and her characters have all struck a chord with the audience. She worked with late Irrfan Khan in Piku, which released in the year 2015. Earlier in an interview with an entertainment portal, Deepika revealed that Irrfan Khan’s role in Piku was one of her most loved characters. Keep reading to know more:

Deepika Padukone's Rapid Fire on Ranveer and Irrfan

During promotions of her film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone had an interview with another entertainment portal, in which she spoke about the film, her career and a few other aspects of life. Later, Deepika also slipped in a rapid-fire round, which she took very sportingly. In this round, the actor had to tick the right box on questions which had Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Irrfan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt.

In one of the questions, Deepika was asked whom she will select among Ranveer Singh in Simmba, Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju and Irrfan Khan in Piku. The question was asked based on their acting and performances in their respective films. Without hesitating for a second, Deepika instantly answered Irrfan in Piku. Interestingly, she also counter-questioned the interviewer whether he agrees with this. In response to that, the interviewer said that he would choose Ranveer in Simmba, but after all, every individual had their own perspective and choices.

Throwback To Deepika and Irrfan’s fun moments

Bajirao Mastani actor Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to post a video clip from the sets of Shoojit Sircar's Piku, in the remembrance of late Irrfan Khan. In this video, the duo can be seen playing lawn tennis. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote that she wants Irrfan to come back. In the video clip, Deepika can be seen knocking the ball repeatedly. After some time, one can see Irrfan with a racket in hand and hitting the tennis ball from the opposite end.

Before this, the actor also posted the lyrics of a song from the film Piku along with a BTS picture with Irrfan. The lovely picture shows Irrfan, Deepika and director Shoojit Sircar laughing over a cup of tea or coffee. She shared it with the lyrics of the song Lamhe Guzar Gaye. For the unversed, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, who was battling with neuroendocrine cancer for the past two years.

