Khuda Jaane To Subhanallah; Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's Melodious Romantic Songs

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have been one of the most loved onscreen couples in Bollywood. The duo was in a relationship for a few years but called it quits eventually. Even after their break up, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor featured in a couple of films that went to win critically acclamation from fans and critics alike.

Ranbir and Deepika share great chemistry on the big screen and their romantic songs are evergreen chartbusters. Here is a collection of a few romantic songs that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor featured in.

Khuda Jaane

Khuda Jaane is a song from Bachna Ae Haseeno. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s chemistry in the song created magic onscreen. Khuda Jaane, as per reports, was shot at beautiful beaches and iconic locations in Italy. Khuda Jaane was sung by KK and Shilpa Rao and composed by Vishal-Shekhar.

Subhanallah

Subhanallah is a beautiful romantic song from the blockbuster film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are seen romancing in the beautiful hills of Manali. Subhanallah was sung by Shilpa Rao and Sreeram.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Reveals That She Is Not Averse To Returning To South Indian Cinema

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Agar Tum Saath Ho is a heartbreaking song from Imtiaz Ali's film Tamasha. Deepika Padukone is seen convincing Ranbir Kapoor to stay with her in this painful yet soulful number. The beautiful lyrics of the song can never be forgotten by fans. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Or Kylie Jenner; Who Wore The Multi-layered Tulle Ensemble Better?

Not just romantic songs, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have also featured in a few fun numbers too. Here are a few of them

Badtameez Dil

Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani became a hit party song. The hook step of the song will never be forgotten by fans. The amazing song was sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone Shows Fans How To Ace Traditional Looks With These Pictures

Matargashti

Matargashi is a fun dance number from Tamasha. The duo is seen enjoying the streets of Corsica in the song. Matargashti is sung by Mohit Chauhan.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone’s Roles In 'Piku' & 'YJHD' Will Resonate With Every Girl; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.