Deepika Padukone Shows Fans How To Ace Traditional Looks With These Pictures

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone, one of the most beautiful actors of Bollywood is also a true fashionista. Here are her stunning traditional looks that you can try and rock.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a renowned face in Bollywood who has made a successful career for herself in a very short span of time. She started her career in Bollywood with the movie Om Shanti Om alongside Sharukh Khan and then there was no looking back for the star. Over the years, Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Apart from her superb acting prowess, the actor also showcases a stunning fashion sense, especially when it comes to her traditional wears. Check out some of her stunning traditional looks.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone in her stunning traditional looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Published:
