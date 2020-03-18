Kohli, Ronaldo And Federer Nominated By Deepika Padukone For The Safe Hands Challenge

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has nominated India captain Virat Kohli, Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer for the Safe Hands Challenge. The actress was nominated by the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and she nominated the three sporting superstars in a bid to create awareness of handwashing technique among the general public. A lot of superstars have taken the Safe Hands Challenge including the likes of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actress Anushka Sharma and badminton star PV Sindhu.

Deepika Padukone Safe Hands Challenge: Actress nominates Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone posted a 30-second handwashing tutorial on her official Twitter account in a bid to create awareness regarding proper handwashing techniques. The Ram Leela actress was nominated by WHO's director-general for the Safe Hands challenge, along with Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Deepika thanked Ghebreyesus and nominated Team India captain Virat Kohli along with global sports icons Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo. The actress urged the sportspersons to take up the Safe Hands challenge and create more awareness about handwashing techniques amidst the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Deepika Padukone Safe Hands Challenge: How coronavirus in sports has impacted Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer

The outbreak of coronavirus in sports has led to all major sporting events being called off or postponed. Cristiano Ronaldo, who won the Euro 2020 with Portugal in 2016, will now have to defend the crown a year later in 2021 than in June. Ronaldo's Juventus teammates Blaise Matuidi and Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus resulting in Cristiano Ronaldo being quarantined back home. Virat Kohli, who led India in the series against New Zealand, is awaiting the fate of the upcoming IPL 2020, which has also been postponed until April 15. Roger Federer's Laver Cup, scheduled for September, will now clash with the Roland Garros after the French Open had to be shifted from May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

