Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Premiere To Be Attended By Acid Attack Survivors

Actor Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday yesterday with the acid attack survivors in Lucknow yesterday. She was accompanied by her Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey and director Meghna Gulzar along with her husband actor Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone spent some time with the acid attack survivors and also cut her birthday cake with them. Her cake had the poster of the movie Chhapaak on it. She cut the cake with Laxmi Agarwal in the forefront along with Ranveer Singh. The premiere of the movie, which will be held on January 8, 2020. Some of the female acid attack survivors who played a role in the movie will be seen attending the premiere alongside the Bollywood biggies.

See Deepika’s birthday pictures

According to reports, Jeetu Sharma, Ritu Saini, Bala Prajapati, Kunti Soni along with Laxmi Agarwal will all be attending the premiere of the movie. As the ladies have acted in the movie, it’ll be a big day for them to see themselves on the big screen. A reputed gossip website has quoted Deepika Padukone talking about the film. She said that many have said that the makers of the film have taken a huge risk by doing Chhapaak, however, she doesn’t believe so. She said that the film is something that the director Meghana Gulzar has lived for many years. She added that Meghana Gulzar is finally ready as a director and as a person to tell the story.

Deepika Padukone revealed that Meghana Gulzar came to her with the film and she instantly agreed to do the film. She did not over-think or over-process. She further revealed that everything with Chhapaak has been done instantly and instinctively and that they have put a lot of heart in it. She further stated that she wants people to receive the film the same way that they made it. Chhapaak is alleged to mark Deepika Padukone’s debut as a producer. The movie is directed by Meghana Gulzar and is produced by Fox Star Studios, Meghana Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga films along with Deepika’s KA Production. The film is written by Meghana Gulzar and Atika Chohan. Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

