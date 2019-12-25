Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Get Cozy This Christmas, Sends Fans Into A Tizzy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh take their romance a notch higher on social media as the Padmaavat couple can be seen in an adorable Christmas photo on social media. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself in a loving embrace with her husband actor Ranveer Singh with a decorated Christmas tree in the background. She wished her followers in the caption with the words "Merry Christmas from us!🎄" as the duo can be seen getting cozy in woolly and winter outfits.

Take a look at the 'aww-dorable' photo:

Read | Deepika Padukone on how she and Ranveer Singh strike a balance between work and home

As heartwarming as Deepika's post was for the fans of the couple, Ranveer Singh's lovestruck comment on the post totally won their hearts. While actor Jacqueline Fernandez showered her love for the couple's Christmas wish, Ranveer Singh commented on his wife Deepika Padukone's post with the words, "All I want for Christmas ❤️🎄". The duo is known for their exchange of sweet nothings for each other on social media.

Take a look at Ranveer's comment:

Read | Ranveer Singh says he wants to have kids someday

What's next for the couple?

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak which is directed by Raazi fame Meghna Gulzar. The actor will be portraying the role of Malti who had been a victim of acid-attack and the story of the film details her struggle to cope with society as well as the challenges faced by her to get due justice post the attack. The film also stars Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey and is scheduled to release in theaters on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been busy filming for director Divyang Thakkar's upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. the duo will be seen as a couple onscreen in Kabir Khan's film '83 which is currently in the post-production stage and is slated for release on April 10, 2020.

Read | Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to star in second part of 'Brahmastra' trilogy?

Also read | Ranveer Singh lends support to Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, her onscreen love reacts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.