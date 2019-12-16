Ranveer Singh Says He Wants To Have Kids Someday

Ranveer Singh has created a niche for himself in Bollywood. He is one of the most popular actors in the industry. Ranveer Singh has been bagging all the best actors’ male awards for 2019 till now. The actor was last in the film Gully Boy where he portrayed the role of Murad and since then Ranveer has broken all the stereotypes and brought something new to the table. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The actor was recently seen during an interview at the Actor’s Roundtable 2019 and which had other Bollywood actors in attendance too including Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Akshaye Khanna. The actors were seen discussing on what genre they would want to explore now and their plans for the future.

During the interview, when the question was asked if they would want to act for a lifetime or if they have another plan in their mind. Ranveer revealed that apart from acting, he loves writing and would love to direct a movie someday. He also wants to be a DJ. The actor further revealed that he wants to have kids and spend quality time with them and spend lots of time on a beach somewhere.

During the interview, Shahid spoke about Ranveer’s role in the hit film Gully Boy and how he was so impressed that he sang his own songs. He also said that he does not like the fact that somebody else sings their songs and feels like a faker. Ranveer was also asked about a role that he said no to initially and yet went ahead with it. Ranveer said that he found Khilji's character despicable and dark, and it was out of sheer fear that Ranveer said no to Padmaavat. He told Sanjay Leela Bhansali that this might take him into sort of a hole that he might not come out of. Ranveer also said that he could see himself going a bit barmy on this guy and he did not know if he was at that stage in his life. He was very happy, was going to get married. So initially he was afraid but Sanjay Leela Bhansali convinced him to do the role.

