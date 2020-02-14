Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Return From Mysterious Romantic Vacay To Celebrate V-Day

After being jam-packed with shoots and film releases, popular Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone took off on a much-needed vacation. However, this time they did not reveal to their fans or the media as to where they were going. Deepika Padukone kept dropping hints on her social media by posting pictures from her vacation. Read to know more about the story.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone return from their exotic holiday

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have finally returned home just in time for Valentine’s Day. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai Airport in the wee hours. They seemed cheerful and refreshed as they headed back home.

Even when they were getting back home, the power couple were at their fashionable best. Ranveer Singh sported a simple t-shirt and jeans. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone donned an orange crop top and denim. The couple walked hand-in-hand outside the airport as they were all smiles for the paparazzi.

Ever since the couple left for the holiday, fans have been quizzed about where they jetted off to. To increase the suspense, Deepika Padukone started a ‘his&hers’ posts series as well. She kept posting updates of their romantic getaway without revealing too much about the destination.

While the couple was at the airport, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared pictures of their passports. In a few other pictures, she kept sharing pictures of their umbrellas, slippers, etc. Reportedly, the couple even took scuba diving lessons before they left for their vacation. Many reports state that the couple might have flown to Sri Lanka for their vacation.

