Ranveer Singh's Quotes For Wife Deepika Padukone Are Perfect Anecdotes For All Romantics!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood. Their love for each other is something we can never doubt. Reportedly, the duo fell for each while shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. The couple got married after six years of dating.

Ranveer has always been extremely expressive about his love towards his wife, Deepika. He is always seen cheering and supporting her for everything. There have been several instances when the Simmba star has been candid about his love for his wife in interviews. Below, listed is a compilation of his quotes for his loving wife. Check out-

Ranveer Singh's quotes on his lady love Deepika Padukone

1. “I love being in love. It is the best feeling in the world.”

2. “I come from a family where people are physically affectionate. Hugging and kissing come naturally to me.”

3. “You know there is so much talk about our chemistry. I’ve seen the line-up of what we’ve shot so far and it is mesmerizing when the two characters come together.”

4. “I knew she will be easy to work with, but you can’t get your eyes off the screen when you are looking at her.”

5. “I find it very cool when girls hit on me because, for a long time, I was a fat kid. I became sexy at a later stage.”

6. “I am fiercely loyal and over-possessive, but I am learning to control my possessiveness. I have become quite mature, though not as much as I would like to be, but have still improved tremendously. I can’t hide my feelings, and it takes a lot of effort to be closed about things I feel for.”

7. “I knew Deepika Padukone was the mother of my children 6 months into our relationship.”

