Deepika Padukone Drops Another Hint About Her Mystery Valentine's Day Vacay With Hubby

Deepika Padukone has taken the internet by storm with her recent posts on social media. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have gone for a romantic getaway to an undisclosed location recently. The couple announced it with Deepika taking to Instagram to upload a picture of their passports.

She has been posting about it regularly and the hints are only about an exotic beachside holiday. Deepika has been posting pictures of pairs of umbrellas and slippers with captions like "come sunshine or rain" and "I will always lean on you to show me the way..." suggesting the romantic vibe of their vacation. Adding much to the excitement, the actor uploaded a picture of two bicycles.

In the ‘his and hers series on Instagram, she uploaded a new picture with the caption Two’s company along with two cycling person emojis. The photo featured a picture of two sunkissed bicycles sparking the possibility of the couple’s cycling date. Fans are also curious about where the actors are celebrating their Valentine’s vacation.

The dynamic couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had been busy for the past few months now in their respective projects. The couple is now off for a much-deserved vacation. Recently the actor also shared a story on Instagram that gave a glimpse of their vacation. The story had her saying ‘cycled into the bushes’.

