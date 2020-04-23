Ranveer Singh Falls Into A Dhol While Dancing To Deepika's 'Nagada'; Watch Hilarious Video

An old video of Ranveer Singh falling on stage while performing has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video clip, Ranveer Singh is performing on his wife, Deepika Padukone’s popular dance number, Nagada Sang Dhol while host Aparshakti Khurana and Rajkummar Rao stood in the background. As Ranveer Singh grooved on the song and moved between two huge dhols that were placed on the stage, he lost his balance and tripped. What made the audience burst into laughter is not Ranveer Singh tripping, but tripped in such a way that he ended up tearing the dhol’s cover and falling into it.

Audiences' Reaction to Ranveer Singh falling inside a dhol on stage

While the show host Aparshakti and others present on stage got shocked at how the actor fell inside the dhol, the audience was seen having a laugh riot. Celebrities like Chetan Jethwa from Mardaani 2 was in splits along with many other celebrities. Even actor Govinda could not hold back his laughter and was filmed laughing out loud. Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja too was amused by the incident and laughed out loud. Watch the video below.

Ranveer Singh has always been seen in full energy all the time and can be spotted from afar as someone who is jumping around in between the crowds. Even in the video clip that has been going viral, the actor can be seen dancing with a lot of enthusiasm and energy. Leading him to lose balance and fall inside the dhol.

Image Credits: Ranveer Singh Instagram

