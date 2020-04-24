Kiara Advani Or Deepika Padukone: Who Donned Mermaid Gown Better?

It goes without saying that Kiara Advani is one of the most-loved actors from the millennial generation. While on the other hand, Deepika Padukone has been stealing hearts since 2007. Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone have successfully impressed the fans and fashion police with their vogue and chic styling statements. In the recent past, both these Bollywood superstars were spotted similar dazzling red-carpet gowns. Take a look at Kiara Advani and Deepika Padukone's photos and check out who wore it better.

Kiara Advani's Red-Carpet Gown

During the Filmfare Awards 2019, Kiara Advani stunned at the red-carpet with her gorgeous long-tail mermaid gown. The yellow coloured outfit had netted neckline and sleeves. Kiara's entire dress was embedded with varied layers of design. For glam, the Kabir Singh star was styled in a light bronze look.

Kiara Advani was honoured with the 'Hotstepper of the year award' at the Filmfare Awards 2019. She captioned her post as #FilmfareStyleAndGlamour2019 💥 Thank you team @filmfare for honouring me with the hotstepper of the year award 🤩😎😍❤ Humbled and delighted!. Check out the Instagram post.

Deepika Padukone's Gown

Sometime back, Deepika Padukone shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot. The Bajirao Mastani actor captioned it as ‘I purple you’. She donned a purple colour shimmery fur gown of the mermaid style design. The outfit was paired with a veil and long diamond earrings.

Deepika Padukone's eye makeup made her look more elegant and added to the beauty of her dress. For glam, Deepika Padukone opted for a nude makeup look. Take a look at the Om Shanti Om star's photos.

