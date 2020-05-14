Deepika Padukone Misses Her Sister Anisha, Says 'cannot Wait To Squish You'

Deepika Padukone is currently quarantining with her husband, Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai house. The actor has been actively sharing several pictures of what she is up to these days. Deepika Padukone has also been missing her dear family back in Bangalore especially her younger sister, Anisha Padukone. Hence, the actor decided to shower some love on her sister in her latest post.

Deepika Padukone misses her sister Anisha Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is known to share a close bond with her family, especially her younger sister, Anisha Padukone. She recently took to social media to share a picture with her little one. The picture is proof that Deepika Padukone has been missing her younger sister a bit too much amid the lockdown.

In the picture, Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone are seen posing for the camera as the latter holds Deepika from behind. The two are seen naturally smiling and laughing while the camera clicks them in their candid self. Deepika Padukone also went on to mention in the caption that she misses her “peanut”. She also added, “Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you”.

Check out Deepika Padukone’s post for her sister Anisha Padukone here:

For those unversed, Anisha Padukone is almost five years younger than Deepika Padukone. Even with the age difference, the duo shares a very tight bond. In a previous interview, Anisha Padukone had explained how Deepika Padukone is both a mother and a friend to her. Anisha also went on to add that she is very protective of her sister too.

Take a look at some other pictures of Deepika Padukone with her sister Anisha Padukone:

