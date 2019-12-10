Deepika Padukone's Reaction To Malti's Look Was Anything But 'darr'

The internet took note as soon as the trailer of Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated movie Chhapaak's trailer was released by the makers of the film. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and Deepika as Laxmi will bring her story to the mainstream cinema. The heartfelt trailer of the movie left Deepika in tears at the trailer launch event of the film and it also garnered a lot of praise from everyone, but one of the questions asked by a reporter displeased Deepika.

Deepika Padukone's reaction to using the word 'Darr'

During the Q&A session with the reporters, a reporter asked the Padmaavat actor about the prosthetics she had to use for getting into the character of Malti and went on to ask her about how did she feel when she saw herself in the getup in the mirror. The reporter also further questioned her whether was it scary to see herself in Malti's getup.

Deepika, displeased by the question was quick to respond saying that she did not like the usage of the word 'darr' made by the reporter. Deepika stated that “First of all, yeh shabad jo apne use kiya, darr lagna, yeh bahut hi galat shabad hai. We should not use that vocabulary at all. It is so ironical that mujhe khud pata nahi tha that pehli baar main jab dekhungi apne aapko aaine mein toh mujhe kya lagega."( First of all, I did not like the word which you used, scared, is a very wrong word to describe my emotions. We should not use that vocabulary at all. It is so ironical that I myself did not know how will I feel after looking at myself in the getup for the first time.)

She further added that she remembers the moment very clearly. She along with the crew were at the Fox office and were doing the look test while it took almost 4 to 5 hours the first time she went through the makeover. She also mentioned that she fell asleep during the process as still, after waking up, the makeover was still going on and finally when it was done and when she looked at herself in the mirror for the first time, she looked at Meghna (Gulzar; director) and said that she felt like herself and that nothing had changed. Deepika then stated that, on that day, she found her character and knew exactly what she needed to do in the movie.

