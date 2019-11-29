Shraddha Kapoor Talks About The Positive Aspects Of Social Media

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has been busy with two upcoming projects. Recently, she completed the first schedule of the Tiger Shroff-action thriller, Baaghi 3, in Serbia. Now, the Saaho actor is back in Mumbai to complete the dubbing of her upcoming dance film, Street Dancer 3D. Also, in an interview with a leading media outlet, Shraddha Kapoor spoke about the views on social media.

Read Varun Dhawan And Shraddha Kapoor Hit The Streets Of Mumbai To Promote Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Chhichhore

In the interview, Shraddha Kapoor said that regarding social media, she is aware people think it is really negative space, but she has seen more good come out of it. She said that social media is the voice of the people and there are no filters there. Shraddha further added that everyone has an equal chance of being heard and she feels that it is great. Finally, she ended by saying that if one can reach millions of people through social media and raise awareness on issues that concern humanity on a large scale, then it is fantastic.

Read Shraddha Kapoor: Five Best Uptown Looks Of The Female Actor In 2019

Shraddha Kapoor's movies

Shraddha Kapoor had an incredibly successful 2019. The actor had two back-to-back releases, Chhichore and Saaho. Both of those films emerged as successful at the box-office. Now, Shraddha is preparing for the releases of her upcoming films, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

Read Varun Dhawan's Hilarious Message To Shraddha Kapoor During 'dubbing Wars' Is A Must-watch

For Street Dancer 3D, she will reunite with director Remo D'Souza and actor Varun Dhawan. Previously, the trio worked together in the dance film, Disney's ABCD 2, which released in 2015. Street Dancer 3D also stars Nora Fatehi and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Post Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha will re-unite with Tiger Shroff for Baaghi 3. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Read Shraddha Kapoor's New Pictures Have Taken Internet By The Storm

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.