Deepika Padukone's Ravishing Photo Shoots Will Leave Fans Completely Dazzled

Deepika Padukone is undeniably one of the most gorgeous actors in Bollywood. Deepika's fans not only appreciate her for her brilliant acting but also for her amazing social media presence. Deepika Padukone is known for her active social media where she often shares some stunning photos from her latest photoshoots. Here are a few of Deepika Padukone's best photoshoots that fans can take inspiration from.

Deepika Padukone's best photoshoots on her social media

The above photoshoot was taken during the Femina Beauty Awards 2020. Deepika Padukone also dedicated her award to Laxmi Agarwal and other acid attack survivors and wrote a heartfelt message for her fans in the post. In the photo, Deepika donned a gorgeous black gown with a long V-neck. She also wore high stylized and fluffy sleeves over her arms.

In the above photoshoot, Deepika Padukone wore a stunning pink overall that had a beautiful floral design. She also donned a long flowing cape that had the same colour and design as the rest of her outfit. She completed her look with a pair of turquoise earrings.

Here, Deepika Padukone put on a gorgeous blue gown that was designed with large black polka dots. The gown had a long and flowing skirt that fell to the floor around Deepika. The outfit also had only one shoulder strap, with the other shoulder being left bare.

