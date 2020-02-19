Deepika Padukone Tries On Wigs To Get Into Her Romi Bhatia Avatar For '83

Deepika Padukone is currently busy filming for next movie, '83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. While Ranveer plays the role of India’s former skipper Kapil Dev, Deepika features in the role of his wife, Romi Bhatia. Recently a fan page of Deepika shared BTS pictures of the actor from the movie 83.

Deepika Padukone’s fan club posted a collage of the actor trying out wigs for her role as Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s wife. Deepika was sporting a cropped wig with a lot of layers. This was Romi Bhatia’s hairstyle from her younger days.

In another picture, Deepika Padukone shared the first look of her character from '83 on her official Instagram account. She is seen posing with Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Deepika is seen smiling while holding on to Ranveer’s arm while sporting a black turtle-neck top over a beige skirt.

Deepika Padukone had also attached a caption to the post. In it, she shared her experience of playing Romi Bhatia’s character. Deepika wrote, “ To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I’ve seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...#thisis83”.

What is '83 about?

'83 is a movie based on the timeline of India’s first World Cup victory in cricket under the captainship of Kapil Dev. It also explores in brief Kapil Dev's equation with his wife Romi Bhatia. The movie is being helmed by Kabir Khan who had earlier worked in films like Chak De India! and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. '83 is being bankrolled by Reliance Entertainment.

