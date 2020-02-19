Want To Style A Cape? Deepika Padukone Has A Perfect Guide For You, See Pics

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has amazed the audience and fans numerous times with her style statements. From posing at Met Gala to cover pictures of leading magazines, Deepika Padukone has always caught the attention of her fans and followers with her outfits. With her quirky fashion sense, Deepika Padukone has become a trendsetter. In many of her posts, she has styled a cape with her outfit like a boss. Here are a few pictures of Deepika Padukone that can be a 'how to style a cape' guide for the beginners:

Deepika Padukone's cape look:

The Bajirao Mastani actor redefined the glamour in a black body-hugging gown. A couple of weeks back, Deepika shared her new look on social media. She styled a cape with her an asymmetrical one-shoulder gown. The love on her post by her fans was quite evident in the comments section as they flooded it with black heart emoticons.

READ | Deepika Padukone Back From Mystery Vacay With Hubby Ranveer Singh, Netizens Guess Location

Styling a cape like a queen doesn't seem something new for the Piku actor. Padukone turned many heads when she donned a white Sabyasachi gown paired with a netted cape. Interestingly, the statue of DP featured at Madame Tussauds is also crafted in the same look.

READ | Deepika Padukone's Ravishing Photo Shoots Will Leave Fans Completely Dazzled

The Tamasha actor was called a 'breath of fresh air' by her fans when she posted her picture in a pink floral dress. The cape matched with her dress complimented her overall look. Catch her look below.

READ | Deepika Padukone Pens Special Post For Laxmi Agarwal After Bagging Award For 'Chhapaak'

A couple of weeks back, the Padmaavat actor jetted off to Switzerland to attend an event. She was honoured with an award for spreading awareness about mental health. The occasion became a bit more special for all DP fans as she flaunted a purple gown, highlighted by cape sleeves.

READ | 83: Deepika Padukone Shares First Look As Romi Dev, Unveils Logo With A Heartfelt Note

Looks like colour black and styling her outfit with a cape is a staple fashion mantra for the Cocktail actor. Padukone's all-black avatar looked jaw-dropping when she added a cape to it. Her fans adored the outfit and her style file in the comments section.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram)