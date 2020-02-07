Deepika Padukone Vs Taapsee Pannu: Who Styled The Shimmer Pants Like A Pro?

Bollywood is known for all things glamorous. Bollywood actors are known to carry the glitz and glamour everywhere they go. Off late, blingy, metallic and glitter pants are making a comeback, like most late '80s trends. Top actors like Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu have been setting a trend and giving it their own twist. Here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu’s blingy pants that fashionistas can take fashion cues from them on how to join the bandwagon.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone proved that she is a fan of the bling trend by sporting metallic silver pants with a simple crisp white tee and upping the bling factor with a pair of silver heels. Deepika knows the key to acing the trend is pairing bling with attitude and style.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu's look is all that one needs for some bling-spiration. The actor opted for shimmer disco pants with ruffles on the side and paired it with a chic white shirt with a couple of buttons left open for an edgier look. Taapsee Pannu completed the look with winged eyeliner with nude lips and filled in brows. She opted for a golden layered neck chain and golden ear studs. Taapsee looks all the more stunning with her natural curls.

Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone Instagram and Taapsee Pannu Instagram

