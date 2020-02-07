Deepika Padukone Vs Taapsee Pannu: Who Styled The Shimmer Pants Like A Pro?

Bollywood is known for all things glamorous. Bollywood actors are known to carry the glitz and glamour everywhere they go. Off late, blingy, metallic and glitter pants are making a comeback, like most late '80s trends. Top actors like Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu have been setting a trend and giving it their own twist. Here’s taking a look at Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu’s blingy pants that fashionistas can take fashion cues from them on how to join the bandwagon.
Deepika Padukone proved that she is a fan of the bling trend by sporting metallic silver pants with a simple crisp white tee and upping the bling factor with a pair of silver heels. Deepika knows the key to acing the trend is pairing bling with attitude and style.
Taapsee Pannu's look is all that one needs for some bling-spiration. The actor opted for shimmer disco pants with ruffles on the side and paired it with a chic white shirt with a couple of buttons left open for an edgier look. Taapsee Pannu completed the look with winged eyeliner with nude lips and filled in brows. She opted for a golden layered neck chain and golden ear studs. Taapsee looks all the more stunning with her natural curls.
