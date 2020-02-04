Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Rock Mid-length Hemline Look

Bollywood actors have been making it a trend to wear midi and ankle-length hemlined outfits. Recently, actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and even Alia Bhatt were seen rocking these outfits at red carpet events. Take a look at these high profile celebs to get style inspiration for your own wardrobe.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a floral dress

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is wearing a floral dress hemmed at the mid-length. The dress gives a fun summery look which is complemented by the floral print of her dress.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posing in a bright orange dress with the mid-length hemline.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is seen rocking the mid-length velvet dress, fashionably putting forth a point that you do not have to be tall to rock a mid-length dress.

The blouse and skirt look gives the perfect edgy vibe to Shraddha's smokey eye look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone in a bright orange spaghetti styled dress with falling straps is a sight to behold. But the dress's mid lengthed hemline surely gives it an extra funk.

This body-hugging outfit is a perfect midi dress that is apt for a date night. Even tall girls like Deepika can rock this look, surely bringing back the mid-length hemlines back in town.

