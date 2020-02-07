Taapsee Pannu Sure Knows The Ways To Style Daily Outfits Perfectly; See Pics Inside

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most talented actors of the generation. She has won many hearts with her versatile acting and amazing on-screen skills. After starring in blockbuster movies like, Pink, Badla, and the most recent, Sandh Ki Aankh, the actor has definitely made her mark in the industry. Along with being extremely talented, Taapsee is also well-known for her sense of fashion, especially when it comes to ethnic wear. She looks gorgeous in almost everything she wears. Here are ways to style your daily outfits by taking some fashion cues from the star-

Taapsee Pannu’s daily style file

Weekdays are for retro formals

Taapsee donned a purple colour floral silk shirt, with turtle neck and high waist checkered bell-bottom, black colour pants. She has worn red sunglasses, and tied her hair in a neat bun. The actor has worn long earrings and black heels. She has completed her look by wearing minimal makeup.

Weekends are for partying

Taapse is seen posing in an off-white pastel colour silk mini-dress. The dress has an un-even length and is sleeveless. She has worn black heels and long earrings. Taapsee Pannu has given her hair a side-partition and pinned them up. The actor completed her look by applying bold makeup and dark red lipstick.

Stun an occasion in ethnic

Taapsee is seen wearing a three-piece set. The dress is white in colour with small black motifs. Her outfit has a short-anarkali at the top and a palazzo at the bottom. She has folded the dupatta and pinned it on the left shoulder. She wore golden coloured drop earnings and ethnic sandals of the same colour.

