Ranveer Singh & Vicky Kaushal To Play THESE Characters In Takht. Details Inside

Takht is an ensemble starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Karan Johar reportedly plans to begin shooting for Takht by the end of February next year. The audience has been excited to know more about the film since its announcement. Reports are now being shared revealing the some of the movie's major characters.

Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan's roles revealed

According to sources, the movie is set in the Mughal era and will also be showcasing the story of two warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. The movie will be based on the war between Shah Jahan's son Aurangzeb whose role will be essayed by Vicky Kaushal and older brother Dara Shikoh will be portrayed by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor will reportedly be seen playing the role of Aurangzeb's sister who was also the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor may be playing the role of as Shah Jahan. Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to be together in the majority of scenes, which is why the dates are reportedly still being finalised.

According to recent reports, Karan Johar is rewriting the role of Vicky Kaushal's character in order to make it like the role portrayed by Ranveer Singh. It is also a popular opinion that Vicky seems to have bagged a bigger role by playing the Mughal king. In a recent media interview, Karan Johar also spoke about his experience working on Takht. He said that this is the film that gets him nervous. He also added that he has never been nervous in his other experiences because they have always been about the people that he knew. For Takht, Karan Johar had to get into the heads of Shah Jhan, Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb which is why he had to do a lot of reading, researching, soul searching to understand their minds and their ambitions, failings, highs and lows. Karan Johar is reportedly working on the final edit of the script.

