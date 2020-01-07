Deepika Padukone & Vikrant's Crackling Chemistry Is Visible In Chhapaak's New Poster

Chhapaak's makers released a brand new poster of their film days before its release. The new poster shows Deepika Padukone’s character Malti and Vikrant Massey’s character Amol hugging each other and spending time with each other. Read on to know more details about this story.

Chhapaak’s brand new poster

Chhapaak makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film. The film is days away from its release on January 10th, 2020. The Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer revolves around the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agrawal. Now, days before its release, the makers of the film released a brand new poster of the film.

This poster shows Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey hugging each other. This poster is gaining some major attention online since its release. The poster is another proof of the crackling chemistry the lead pair is sharing in the film. Since the trailer of the film was launched, the chemistry shared by Deepika and Vikrant on screen has been a talking point for dozens of fans. Take a look at this brand new poster of Chhapaak.

Along with the poster, a video was also released. This video was a social experiment done by the team of Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone dressed up as her character Malti and few other acid attack survivors went to public places and recorded the reaction people had after seeing acid attack survivors. This social experiment covered various locations. These locations had several hidden cameras placed around them to record people’s reactions to seeing an acid attack survivor’s face. Deepika Padukone, who is covered in prosthetics, is seen interacting with locals in this video. Some of these reactions were termed as shocking by her fans while some of them were even considered to be endearing. Check out this social experiment done by the Chhapaak team here.

