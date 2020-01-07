Deepika Padukone's Bodyguard Trolls Kapil After He Says 'don't Let Ranveer Come Near Her'

With the massive popularity that Bollywood stars enjoy, their bodyguards play a major role in ensuring their safety. Some of the bodyguards of the industry like Shera, who guards Salman Khan, is a celebrity himself. And now Deepika Padukone’s bodyguard too became briefly popular after making an appearance on stage on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Deepika’s bodyguard Jalaluddin not just enjoyed his two minutes of fame, but also trolled Kapil Sharma when the actor-comedian jokingly told him not to let her husband Ranveer Singh come her.

During Deepika’s recent appearance on the show as a part of the promotions of her upcoming film Chhapaak, Kapil asked her about the various lesser-known facts about the actor. One of the questions he asked her, “After doing a lot of period films, you have got a bodyguard whose name is like a king.” As she wondered who he was talking about, he said the person goes by the name Jalaluddin.

Kapil then joked about what kind of bodyguard he was since Deepika was sitting alone without him. As Jalaluddin arrived on the stage, Kapil even hugged the bodyguard, and Archana Puran Singh asked why he was showering so much love. The host responded that it was because he protects Deepika.

Kapil then told him to take good care of Deepika, “Don’t let anyone come close to her. Not even Ranveer.” Jalaluddin, however, trolled him by saying he wouldn’t allow Kapil also to come near her.

Deepika seems to be fond of Jalaluddin and earlier had made headlines for tying the rakhi to him too.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s new film Chhapaak is gearing up for release on Friday. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. The actor is paired opposite Vikrant Massey in the movie.

