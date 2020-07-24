Deepika Padukone Sweats It Out In The Gym In A Throwback Video; Watch

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Instagram to share a throwback reel of actor Deepika Padukone and her dedicated workout sessions. In the video posted, Deepika Padukone could be seen training hard to stay in shape while Yasmin is her source of encouragement. Deepika Padukone’s hard work and dedication are being highly appreciated by fans in the comment section of the video.

Yasmin Karachiwala misses Deepika

Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Instagram to post a motivating throwback fitness video of actor Deepika Padukone. In the video posted, Yasmin Karachiwala can be seen guiding the actor through various exercises which help her stay fit and in shape. In the reel video posted, Deepika Padukone can be seen doing a number of weight lifting and CrossFit exercises. She can be seen training with CrossFit ropes and elastic stretchers which provide a proper training experience.

In a certain segment in the video, Deepika Padukone can be seen taken by surprise when Yasmin Karachiwala walks in on her with a camera. The actor’s concentration level is clearly visible in different parts of the video, which has also gained attention from fans. They can be seen showering the duo with appreciation as they are loving the way they pull off their workout sessions.

The Chainsmokers song ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ can be heard playing in the background while the video compilation plays. In the caption for the post, Yasmin Karachiwala has mentioned that she misses having f\un training sessions with the Chhapaak actor. Have a look at the video posted on Yasmin’s Instagram here.

Previously, Yasmin Karachiwala had taken to Instagram to wish actor Katrina Kaif on the occasion of her birthday. She posted a bunch of pictures and videos with the actor where the two could be seen sweating it out together. She also mentioned in the caption for the post that it has been a tradition for the two ladies to cut the birthday cake together on this day. However, things are different this year as they have not been able to visit each other. Have a look at the adorable birthday wish with the video on Yasmin Karachiwala’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Yasmin Karachiwala and Deepika Padukone Instagram

