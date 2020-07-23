Allu Aravind To Remake Anushka Shetty's 'Arundhati' With Deepika Padukone In The Lead?

Allu Aravind is a well-known producer in the South Indian film industry who has created several hit films. He is currently working on the Bollywood remake of Jersey, which is a beloved Telegu movie that was praised by critics and fans alike. Now, according to recent reports, Allu Aravind might also be producing a remake of another hit South Indian film, titled Arundathi. This remake will reportedly be made in Bollywood with Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Allu Aravind to create a Bollywood remake of Anushka Shetty's Hit Film Arundathi?

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Pic With A White Horse, Wins Heart With Her Funny Caption

According to various media reports, producer Allu Aravind is all set to make a Bollywood remake of Arundathi. Allu Aravind is known for making remakes of films in different languages and he is currently working on the Hindi remake of the Telegu film Jersey. According to reports, Allu Aravind is currently in talks with Shyam Prasad Reddy to buy the remake rights for Arundathi. Once the rights have been purchased, Allu Aravind will reportedly start pre-production as soon as possible.

Also Read | 'Sushant Singh Rajput Victim Of Gangism, Evidence Point To Foul Play': Shekhar Suman

Moreover, many portals are also claiming that Allu Aravind has cast Deepika Padukone for the lead role of the film. Telugu films have become a major selling point, especially after the massive success of the Baahubali series. Many Telugu films have already been remade in Hindi. In fact, the critically acclaimed film Kabir Singh was also a remake of a 2017 Telugu movie titled Arjun Reddy.

Also Read | Can Anushka Shetty Be The Perfect 'badi Thakurayin' In South Indian Remake Of 'Bulbbul'?

Arundathi was a 2009 fantasy drama film that starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The movie was directed by Kodi Ramakrishna and was produced by Shyam Prasad Reddy. Arundathi was a massive success upon its release and it is still considered to be one of Anushka Shetty's best performances.

Alongside Anushka Shetty, the film also starred Arjan Bajwa, Sayaji Shinde, Manorama, and Kaikala Satyanarayana in prominent supporting roles. Sonu Sood played the role of the antagonist of the film. Anushka Shetty played two roles in the film. Her first role was the titular character, Arundathi, while her second role was of Arundhathi's forebearer, Jejamma.

Also Read | Rumi Jaffery Arrives At Bandra Police Station To Record His Statement In Sushant's Case

[Promo from Anushka Shetty Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.