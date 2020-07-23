Deepika Padukone Gives Tough Competition To Ranveer Singh & Family In Taboo; Check Post

It seems that Bollywood’s adorable couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making the most of their quarantine period at home with family. Deepika who shares pictures of her quarantine shenanigans with husband Ranveer, recently shared a post where the entire Bhavnani family can be seen playing Taboo. The Piku actress shared a glimpse of the game on Instagram where she wrote that she is being given a tough competition by the other playmates.

Deepika Padukone gives tough competition to Ranveer Singh and family in Taboo

It seems that the other teammates are referred to as Ranveer Singh, Anju Bhavnani, Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, and Ritika Bhavnani as the actress has tagged the four in the post. In the picture, Deepika showed the entire set up of the game and also mentioned that everybody was giving a tough competition and she needed to pull up her socks to win the game.

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to pour their love for the post as well as the game. One of the users wrote that this is one of the best past-time game. Another user chimed in and commented that all her fans are missing the actress’s posts on social media and even asked the reason behind her absence. A third user expressed his love for the game and wrote that this is one of his all-time favourite games. A fourth user mentioned that both the actors are her favourite and she would want Deepika to post the winner on social media.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always set major couple goals wherever they go. Fans recently witnessed Deepika and Ranveer’s banter on Instagram. The reason for this fun couple's moment was due to Ranveer Singh’s latest hairstyle. It all started when Ranveer Singh posted a picture of himself in a man bun. He also wrote, “Hair by: @deepikapadukone Very Mifune in ‘Yojimbo’. I like it. What do you think?”. His fans seem to be loving his new hairstylist and also his new hairstylist a.k.a. his wife Deepika Padukone. But minutes after Ranveer Singh posted the picture, Deepika Padukone left a comment that surprised everybody. She wrote, “Who took the picture?”. Along with the comment, she also added a thinking emoji.

(Image credit: Ranveer Singh/ Instagram)

