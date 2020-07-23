Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Among 10 Celebs Likely To Be Grilled In Fake Fans Racket

The Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Crime Branch is likely question Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas over an alleged fake followers fraud. According to reports, the investigation over the social media marketing fraud began when playback singer Bhumi Trivedi filed an account theft complaint earlier this month. A police officer has stated that the inquiry has led them to a list of 10 celebrities who may have used services from companies providing fake followers.

Fake Instagram followers

According to Mumbai Crime Branch Sources, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone are two amongst the eight other top Bollywood personalities who are most likely going to be interrogated. As per inputs, high-profile celebrities like Bollywood celebs, sports personalities as well as builders pay a certain amount to buy followers, subscribers, and comments on social media platforms. It has also been revealed that the companies that sell these services are most likely to be present on an international scale.

Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Vinay Kumar Chaubey, in a statement, revealed that they investigated and found that 54 firms were involved in the racket when they investigated the case. According to him, a crime branch along with cyber cell will come together to investigate the case. In Mumbai, two such people have been identified for creating fake profiles on social media.

According to reports, 176 high-profile celebrities have paid money to get followers, and the list of celebrities that reportedly used such services is based on a 2019 study which was conducted by the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance. According to the study, nearly half of the followers of two key celebrities are either bots or fake.

As per reports, one such website that they found during the investigation is based out of France, which makes the police believe that the racket might be on a global level. Details have been sought from foreign entities.

Previously, a person was arrested for providing fake followers in exchange for US dollars. He reportedly created over five lakh fake followers for many social media platforms. On Wednesday, another person was arrested - a civil engineer who provides similar services in Indian currency. Criminals under this scam are liable to be charged under seven counts of Indian penal code, including Section 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.) as well as Section 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology Act.

