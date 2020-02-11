Deepika Padukone's Top Fan-favourite Songs That Everyone Must Listen To

Besides proving her mettle as an actor, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone also seems to have proved that she possesses some really good dance skills. Starting from Dhoom Tana in her debut film Om Shanti Om to Ghoomar in Padmavaat, Deepika has shown that her dancing skills are as good as her acting skills. Here is a list of the top fan-favourite Deepika Padukone songs from her best-known movies:

Deewani Mastani

This song is from the movie Bajirao Mastani which released in the year 2016 and was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ganesh Chandanshive. Playing the role of Mastani, Deepika danced to this song in the court of Bajirao. She looked ethereal dressed in gold and dancing gracefully to the song. The song topped the Bollywood charts for a long period and was also the number one song played on every entertainment channel.

Nagada Sang Dhol

From Goliyon Ki Raasleela-Ramleela, this song has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal on the occasion of Navratri in the movie. According to reports, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had made the actor wear a 30-kilo lehenga in the song and she had to perform complicated and highly energetic steps. The song was reportedly a rage after it was released and has now almost gone on to become a popular Navratri song.

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor came together on-screen for the third time in Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 drama film, Tamasha. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Arijit Singh, this soulful song features a heartbroken Ranbir and a sobbing Deepika trying to console him. The powerful lyrics of the song had appealed a lot to the masses when the song released and topped the charts for many months after the film’s release.

