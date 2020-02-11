When Deepika Padukone Got Us Completely Bowled Over By Pulling Off Formal Wear Like A Pro

Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actors of this generation. She has time and again proved her acting abilities with Films like Padmaavat, Cocktail, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, etc. The Chennai Express fame actor is also a devoted fashion enthusiast and carries every look with ease and grace. Let us take a look at some of the pictures in which she is flaunting a formal look.

Deepika Padukone shares her best formal looks:

Deepika Padukone slayed the two white formal looks perfectly. In the first picture, she kept her hair loose and is seen carrying a beautiful bag, while for the next one she kept her hair tied and added a formal jacket to the outfit.

Once again, Deepika rocked the formal look. She kept her hair loose for both the looks but added a bag for the blue outfit. Fans have flooded the comment section and called the Bajirao Mastani "unbelievably attractive".

These pictures make us wonder if there is any look Deepika cannot pull off with ease. She graced the checkered formal look with ease and elegance. The sunglasses and the bag are the perfect addition to the outfit. The actor's last film, Chhapaak, released in January 2020 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Kabir Khan's upcoming movie '83 playing Ranveer Singh's better half.

