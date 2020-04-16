Deepika Padukone Watches ‘American Hustle’ Starring Bradley Cooper Amid Lockdown

Deepika Padukone is one of the successful actors working in the Hindi film industry right now. The actor has given a number of stellar performances on the silver screen which have established her as a bonafide star. Now, as almost the whole world has been practising social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown, Deepika Padukone has been sharing a number of tidbits from her life to her fans. Check it out below -

Deepika Padukone watches American Hustle

As Deepika shares glimpses of her life from her quarantine days, fans are getting to know more and more about their favourite star. Be it doing house chores or posting adorable photos with husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone is evidently doing it all. This time around. Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she was watching the film American Hustle which features Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner in lead roles.

Image courtesy - Deepika Padukone Instagram

Besides this, Deepika has shared a number of photos on her Instagram where she enjoys a massive following of 47 million. Both Deepika and Ranveer have pledged to donate money to the PM-Cares Fund which was appreciated by many netizens. Check out moments shared by Deepika Padukone from her self-quarantine period below.

