Deepika Padukone Shares Precious Handwritten Letters From Her Fans Amid Lockdown, See Pics

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has stolen hearts with her mindblowing performances in films right from her debut in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om to her latest film Chhapaak. The actor has millions of fans all over the world who evidently swoon over every news or social media update by pouring their love for her through likes and comments. Earlier, Deepika shared a few pictures of precious, handwritten fan letters that she has preserved as a token of their love.

In the letters, fans have written about the influence that Deepika had in their lives as they appreciate her efforts in the film industry and express their undying love for her.

Have a look:

Read | Deepika Padukone's GIFs from movies that you can use every day during quarantine

With the lockdown in place and extended for another 18 days by the government of India, Deepika Padukone has been spending time at home under self-quarantine and keeping her fans entertained by posting throwback pictures from her childhood as well. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of herself as a young girl posing for the camera in style in front of a huge poster along with her friends. She captioned the post by stating that she 'started young' with the modelling and posing.

Have a look:

Read | Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor pull Ranveer Singh’s leg for his recent Joe Exotic post

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The actor will be seen next in the Kabir Khan directorial '83 which details the journey of the 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev as he drove the Indian cricket team to its historic victory at the World Cup in 1983. Deepika will essay the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev who will be played by her husband Ranveer Singh.

Read | Deepika Padukone shares an unseen TikTok video amid COVID-19 lockdown; watch

The actor will be seen in a yet-untitled low story along with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. She is also scheduled to feature in the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film The Intern along with Hum Tum actor Rishi Kapoor.

Read | Deepika Padukone watches ‘American Hustle’ starring Bradley Cooper amid lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.