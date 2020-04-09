Deepika Padukone Gains Insight About 'hypersomnia', Shares It With Ranveer Singh

Enlightening herself and her fans with a totally relatable fact amid the nationwide lockdown, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram and shared an interesting update with a fact about her current and 'familiar' sleeping pattern. The Piku actor has been actively posting about her daily activities and fun tidbits that sometimes also feature her husband actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone's latest update seemingly suggests that like most of us locked inside our houses, the actor has been sleeping her way through the lockdown. She shared that, along with Ranveer, she has a sleeping condition that sounds very familiar to something called 'hypersomnia'.

The Padmaavat star had also recently revealed in her interaction with a local daily that her husband Ranveer Singh was the easiest person to be with during the lockdown. Deepika reportedly said that the Band Baaja Baaraat actor sleeps for almost 20 hours in the day while at home which gives her ample time to do household chores.

In fact, Deepika had shared another hilarious update citing that 'cats spend roughly 70% of their lives sleeping' as she compared Ranveer to a cat.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

The actor will be seen next in the Kabir Khan directorial '83 which details the journey of the former Indian cricket team skipper and 'Haryana Hurricane' Kapil Dev as he drove India to its historic victory at the World Cup in 1983. Deepika will essay the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev, wherein the lead character will be played by Ranveer Singh.

The actor will be seen in a yet-untitled film along with Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Student Of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday. Deepika is also scheduled to feature in the official Hindi remake of the iconic Hollywood film The Intern along with Hum Tum actor Rishi Kapoor.

