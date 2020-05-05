Deepika Padukone And Laxmi Agarwal's Cute Antics Will Make Your Day

Deepika Padukone recently played one of the boldest characters on-screen in the movie, Chhapaak. She played the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film Chhapaak. The movie Chhapaak was based on the true story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. While promoting the film, Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal were seen in their bonding over in some dance videos and a few TikTok videos, take a look.

Deepika Padukone's antics with Laxmi Agarwal

Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal featured on the cover of a renowned magazine. The actor shared a few videos from behind the scenes of the photoshoot. In the video, Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika Padukone were seen laughing at some inside jokes and also enjoying themselves to the fullest.

Laxmi Agarwal is an avid TikTok user and she shared a fun TikTok video with Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone. In the video, the duo was seen teasing each other and enjoying each other's company. This video was made while they were shooting for the magazine.

Another video in which Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal were seen goofing around is this TikTok video the latter shared. The two were dancing to some popular tunes from Bollywood songs. These videos were shot while the duo was promoting the film Chhapaak.

Another video of Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal and Chhapaak's director Meghna Gulzar was from when the trio was on their way to promote the song of their movie. Deepika Padukone and the others were seen in some fun banter behind the camera. Deepika Padukone, Laxmi Agarwal and Meghna Gulzar all three looked stunning in their black outfits.

