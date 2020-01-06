Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut Pair Chokers With A Saree

No other outfit can match with the elegance of a saree. The nine yards of sheer grace is loved by women of all age groups and is considered as one of the most gorgeous garments in the world.

Draped in this traditional attire, Bollywood actors also cannot stop themselves from flaunting their Desiness with it. From Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, everyone has made a style statement with a saree.

Bollywood celebrities add their twists to how they accessorise their sarees, one of them being the use of choker. This accessory has always been in fashion from being studded with stones to staying classic metallic one.

Women pair it with ethnic wears including kurtas and sarees to take it to a whole new level. We have compiled best looks of actors wearing sarees with chokers to inspire you.

1. Kangana Ranaut

From wearing a string choker to a stone-studded one, Kangana Ranaut has aced it all. She is known for her voguish saree looks. Simple and elegant, the Panga actor always pairs her attire with a stunning choker piece.

2. Deepika Padukone

The Chhapaak actor donned a designer saree and teamed it up with a chunky choker piece featuring pearl dangles. She has also sported earrings with her outfit. For a complete look, Deepika has opted for a low bun hairdo.

3. Anushka Sharma

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has draped an embellished sea green coloured saree. She has paired a metallic choker piece of the same shade with it. Anushka Sharma’s saree is dazzling with sequins, while her blouse is simple and features a plunging neckline. The actor has gracefully sported dangling earrings, a detailed choker piece and a low ponytail for a complete look.

