Deepika Padukone To Romance Akshay Kumar In Housefull 5? Get All Details Here

The latest buzz in Bollywood is that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to make the fifth instalment of his popular comedy franchise, Housefull. The film is speculated to be called Housefull 5. Buoyed by the success of the latest instalment, the reincarnation comedy Housefull 4, Sajid Nadiadwala plans to make Housefull 5 on an even bigger and grander scale.

Housefull 4 released on October 25, 2019

According to various media outlets, Housefull 5 might feature a huge ensemble cast comprising of Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. All of these actors featured in previous installments of the comedy franchise, Deepika featured in Housefull, John Abraham featured in Housefull 2 while Jacqueline Fernandez featured in Housefull 2 and Housefull 3 respectively. Abhishek Bachchan also featured in Housefull 3.

Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji

The media outlets also shed light on details regarding Housefull 5. Sajid Nadiadwala wants to reunite the cast members of the previous films for Housefull 4. This time, the comedy of errors will feature five couples to amp up the fun by five times, according to the media sources. Of course, such a film can only be made after getting the co-ordinated dates of all the actors involved in the film. And given how all of the actors involved have their hands full with various forthcoming productions, it will be a mammoth task for Sajid Nadiadwala to make Housefull 5.

Housefull 4 released on October 25, 2019. The reincarnation comedy featured series regulars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Pandey and new entrants into the franchise- Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Sanon. While the film received mixed reviews from critics, it emerged as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2019.

