As Irrfan Khan passed away, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and other stars from South film industries were heartbroken and shared their grief on Twitter.

Irrfan Khan passes away: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, other stars heartbroken by news

The impact of Irrfan Khan’s talent and work can be understood in the tributes that were showered on him after his demise on Wednesday. Not just the big names of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar mourned his loss. Apart from the Hindi film industry, the veterans from the South film industries also conveyed their grief on Twitter.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was ‘extremely saddened’ by the news and prayed for the actor’s soul to rest in peace.

Mammootty termed it as a ‘sad and huge loss’ to the film industry. The Malayalam veteran termed him as a ‘great and natural actor’ who was loved worldwide. He also recalled the conversation and Irrfan's warmth after sharing the stage with him at an event.

Chiranjeevi termed it as a ‘terrible news’, calling Irrfan an ‘amazing actor’ recognised worldwide. The Telugu veteran added that he could never be replaced, while highlighting his ‘intensity’ and ‘calm demeanour’.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Haasan was another veteran from the South film industry who paid tributes to Irrfan. 

Ram Charan, Khushbu Sundar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nivin Pauly, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, were among the celebrities from the South film industry who shared their grief on Irrfan’s death.

Here are the reactions

Irrfan Khan was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday after his family confirmed his death in the morning. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for colon infection where he breathed his last.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and got treated in UK. After his return from the UK, he had starred in Angrezi Medium, that released on March 13.

A National Award for Paan Singh Tomar, Padma Shri honour and roles in Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay, which was his debut, and high-profile Hollywood releases like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi, The Namesake and Inferno and critically acclaimed films Haasil. Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium were among highlights of his career.

