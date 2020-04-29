Irrfan Khan passes away: Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, other stars heartbroken by news

The impact of Irrfan Khan’s talent and work can be understood in the tributes that were showered on him after his demise on Wednesday. Not just the big names of the film industry like Amitabh Bachchan, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar mourned his loss. Apart from the Hindi film industry, the veterans from the South film industries also conveyed their grief on Twitter.

READ: Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Hospital; Team Releases Statement

READ:Irrfan Khan's Wife, Sons Snapped At Last Rites; Kapil, Vishal Bhardwaj Also Attend

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal was ‘extremely saddened’ by the news and prayed for the actor’s soul to rest in peace.

Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020

Mammootty termed it as a ‘sad and huge loss’ to the film industry. The Malayalam veteran termed him as a ‘great and natural actor’ who was loved worldwide. He also recalled the conversation and Irrfan's warmth after sharing the stage with him at an event.

A sad and huge loss to our film fraternity. A great and natural actor who was loved by audiences across the world. I had the pleasure of sharing a stage with him for an event and I remember the conversations and warmth we shared.



RIP Irrfan. pic.twitter.com/UW4ceKEoCc — Mammootty (@mammukka) April 29, 2020

Chiranjeevi termed it as a ‘terrible news’, calling Irrfan an ‘amazing actor’ recognised worldwide. The Telugu veteran added that he could never be replaced, while highlighting his ‘intensity’ and ‘calm demeanour’.

Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan's passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kamal Haasan was another veteran from the South film industry who paid tributes to Irrfan.

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Ram Charan, Khushbu Sundar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nivin Pauly, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, were among the celebrities from the South film industry who shared their grief on Irrfan’s death.

Here are the reactions

The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel. One of the most exceptional actors and the film industry will definitely miss the legend. May your soul rest in peace, Irrfan Khan ji. pic.twitter.com/qaBYTfr3xN — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 29, 2020

Very very heart broken to hear about the unfortunate demise of #IrrfanKhan An actor par excellence who fought every battle with a smile. He was truly a complete actor. A warrior in every sense. May his famiky finds the strength to cope with the loss. Rest in peace #Irrfan 🙏🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 29, 2020

So sad that we have lost an actor par excellence and beyond that a lovely person @irrfank .you will always remain in our hearts sir. Strength to the family. RIP 💔 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 29, 2020

Absolutely shocked and sad to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan. What a brilliant actor he was! Thank you for the memories sir! India will miss you legend! RIP pic.twitter.com/urvNtfK1Co — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 29, 2020

Every time I watched his films I just marvelled at how BRILLIANT he was... SO good at his craft. SO True to the character. SO much depth in everything. HOW?! Ty for being such an inspiration..u left us too soon, but u will live on forever through ur legacy #RIPIrrfanKhan #legend pic.twitter.com/geem0PWhbn — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 29, 2020

Extremely painful.. Ahh ..too early Irfan.. 🙏🙏thank you for your contribution to the collective global art .. we will miss you . RIP pic.twitter.com/9NrNFRwlh4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was laid to rest in Mumbai on Wednesday after his family confirmed his death in the morning. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for colon infection where he breathed his last.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 and got treated in UK. After his return from the UK, he had starred in Angrezi Medium, that released on March 13.

A National Award for Paan Singh Tomar, Padma Shri honour and roles in Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay, which was his debut, and high-profile Hollywood releases like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi, The Namesake and Inferno and critically acclaimed films Haasil. Maqbool, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku and Hindi Medium were among highlights of his career.

READ:Irrfan Khan's 'Piku' Co-star Amitabh Bachchan Mourns His Loss With Heartwarming Tribute

READ:Irrfan Khan's Funeral Attended By Family, Well-wishers In Mumbai; Read Statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.