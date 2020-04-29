Irrfan Khan's Funeral Sees Bollywood In Attendance, Wife & Son Pay Last Respects

The sudden death of legendary actor Irrfan Khan, 54, has left a void in the film industry. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The actor’s last right was held today itself at a cemetery in Versova, Mumbai.

As per reports, Irrfan Khan’s funeral took place at 3 pm. It was also reported that only 20 members were allowed inside the cemetery to pay their last rites. Mika Singh, Kapil Sharma and Vishal Bhardwaj were among the few celebs who were spotted at late Irrfan Khan's funeral.

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh were clicked outside the cemetery dressed in a white shirt and black pants and were also wearing a mask. Vishal Bhardwaj was spotted getting out of his car making his way to the cemetery. Check out the pictures of celebs at Irrfan Khan's funeral below.

Irrfan Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar and their two sons Babil Khan and Ayan Khan were also spotted outside Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital this morning. Bollywood celebs and Irrfan's fans have been sharing their condolences to his family and loved ones via social media. Check out a few photos of them.

Irrfan Khan's team released an official statement this morning which read:

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

