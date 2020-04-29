"Irrfan Khan's Favourite Song, 'Lag Jaa Gale' Is A Reminder For Us All," Says Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray managed to step into the film industry with Kasoor alongside Irrfan Khan. Lisa recently made it to the headlines as she shared a few details about how Irrfan Khan was dealing with his neuroendocrine tumour. Shre recently shared a post on her Twitter account as a tribute to Irrfan Khan. Through her post, she revealed that Irrfan Khan used to listen to the song, Lag Jaa Gale during his treatment. Read more to know about Lisa Ray’s tweet for Irrfan Khan.

Liza Ray's Tweet on how Irrfan Khan used to cope with his treatment

Irrfan Khan had played an important role in Lisa Ray’s career as he was the first actor she worked with. After his demise, she shared a heartfelt post that shows how Irrfan Khan used to cope with his treatment. She mentioned that Irrfan Khan used to listen to the popular song, “‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho”. She also mentioned that the lyrics of the song are certainly a reminder for everyone to value each other's presence. She herself feels the pain as she had successfully managed to win the fight against cancer.

Very sad to hear of Irrfan Khan’s passing. An artist who set new standards in cinema in India and aboard. ‘Lag jaa gale ki phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho, shayad phir is janam mein, mulakat ho na ho’ is the song he listened to during his cancer treatment and a reminder for us all. — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery in the presence of his family and friends. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Irrfan Khan's death

The death of one of the most loved stars of Bollywood, Irrfan Khan, has shocked the world. His team has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Irrfan Khan’s team after his death.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”

