Deepika Padukone Songs That Are A Must On Your Valentine's Day Playlist

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what spruces up the things better than music? A quintessential romantic track can deepen-up chemistry and add zest to your Valentine's day celebrations. Here is a list of Bollywood songs featured on popular Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone that should be on your Valentine's Day playlist.

Deepika Padukone songs to add to your Valentine's Day playlist:

Khuda Jane (Bachna Ae Haseeno)

The romantic track featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is from Siddharth Anand's 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno. The song composed by Vishal and Shekhar, and sung by KK and Shilpa Rao is nothing short of mesmerising. The lyrics penned by Anvitta Dutt Guptan will surely make a place in your Valentine's day playlist.

Tere Naina (Chandni Chowk To China)

The melodious track featuring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone is from Nikkhil Advani's Chandni Chowk To China. The song composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal. The song penned by Rajat Arora is an upbeat and romantic at the same time. The popular romantic song will surely have a special place in your Valentine's day playlist.

Uff Teri Adaa (Karthik Calling Karthik)

The romantic track from Vijay Lalwani's Kartik Calling Kartik is picturised on Deepika Padukone and Farhan Akthar. The song composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will make your lover drool over the lyrics penned by Javed Akthar. The romantic song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Adhoore (Break Ke Baad)

The peppy number from Danish Aslam's Break Ke Baad narrates the fun and amazing relationship shared by Abhay and Aaliya, played by Imraan Khan and Deepika Padukone respectively. The song composed by Vishal and Shekar is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Alyssa Mendonca. The song's lyrics are penned by popular lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Tumhi Ho Bandhu (Cocktail)

The popular song from Homi Adjania's Cocktail was one of the most popular songs of the album. The song picturised on Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan, is composed by Pritam. The song is sung by Kavita Seth and Niraj Sridhar, who reportedly won many accolades for the song.

Daaru Desi (Cocktail)

The popular track from Cocktail celebrates friendship and modern relationships with all zest and pomp. The song picturised on Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan, soon became the youth anthem of that time and age. The song composed by Pritam was sung by Shalmali Kholgadhe and Benny Dayal.

Be Intehaan (Race 2)

The soothing track picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Deepika was the talking point all due to the crackling chemistry shared by the actors. The song composed by Pritam is one of the most popular songs of the album. The romantic track is sung by Atif Aslam and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Teri Meri Baatein (Piku)

The song picturised on Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan managed to impress the audiences with their raw chemistry and close to the real-life portrayal of characters. The song composed and sung by Anupam Roy magnificently depicts the modern relationship between two people.

Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha)

The heart wrenching and melodious track from Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha is picturised on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The song composed by A.R. Rahman is sung by Arijit Singh and Alka Yagnik. The romantic track is, to date, loved and adored by many.

