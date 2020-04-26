Deepika Padukone imagines '50 years from now' as she enjoys video call with BFFs

With the national lockdown, citizens have been finding it hard to meet their friends and relatives. However, video calls have been the saving grace for them till the restrictions are lifted. Even celebrities have been taking on the video call apps in a big way, with numerous pictures surfacing on social media.

After Varun Dhawan celebrated his birthday with the likes of Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor, it was Deepika Padukone’s turn to do so as her friend celebrated her birthday. The actor and her BFFs, Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramachander were all smiles as they got together to celebrate on call.

The Piku star shared the moment on her Instagram stories, and one of the highlights was the use of stickers like ‘sista sista’ and ‘happy birthday.’ The best one, however, was a quirky one of the trio imagining themselves as elderly women ‘50 years from now.’

Here’s the post

A few days ago, Deepika had shared a snap with Divya from their childhood days.

Earlier, she has also posted photos of them also with Sneha, who had also written a heartfelt note for the actor when she launched her website.

Meanwhile, Deepika had been entertaining fans with her feature on ‘productivity in the time of COVID-19’, right from taking care of her skin, enjoying juices and desserts, working out and more.

