Weekly Celeb Roundup: Find Out What Deepika & Ranverr Were Up To This Week

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spending some time together amid the lockdown. The adorable couple is also giving fans serious couple goals. From cleaning the house to indulging themselves in some homemade dessert, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making the most of their time. Here's a roundup at what the celebrity couple was up to over the week.

Weekend round-up of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's diet

Recently it was revealed that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have opted for a Personal Optimised Diet Supply (PODS) for over six years. The diet plan and healthy meals help them stay fit. The meal includes a four-course meal and costs them around a lakh, every month.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Best Scenes From 'Diljale' That Will Make Fans Nostalgic

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Urges State Governments To give Free Sanitary Pads To Underprivileged

Deepika Padukone's social media update

Deepika Padukone also shared a few pictures from her home garden on the occasion of Earth Day. Deepika Padukone has been sharing pictures from her lockdown period and is marking them as episodes. These pictures of nature were supposed to be the 9th episode from her quarantine period. Deepika captioned the post as :'Season 1:Episode 9 #bloom #garden #nurture'

Ranveer Singh's social media update

While wife Deepika Padukone has been giving their fans an insight into their diet plan during the lockdown. Ranveer Singh shared a viral picture of the Indian flag projected on the Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland, in “hope and strength to all Indians”, in light of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Healthy Diet Plan Costs A Fortune

Also Read: Yami Gautam Shares Adorable Throwback Picture from First Day Of School, Fans Go 'Aww'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.