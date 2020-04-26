Malaika Arora Vs Deepika Padukone: Who Aced The Balloon Sleeves Better?

When it comes to making strong sartorial statements with their outfits, Bollywood celebs seldom go wrong. The fashion police have always got their eye on these celebs so they try to live up to the expectations when it comes to their outfits. Be it traditional or western, these celebrities never fail to make heads turn with their outfit choices.

When it comes to trends or experimentation, Bollywood is not far behind. The celebs make sure to step out in style according to the ongoing trends. The balloon sleeves trend has surely gripped Bollywood. Stylish divas like Malaika Arora and Deepika Padukone have also aced this look at an occasion. Take a look.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest as well as amongst the fashionable celebs in the industry. Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in this sky blue shimmer outfit. The highlight of Malaika Arora's outfit is, however, the dramatic balloon sleeves. Malaika Arora has also paired up the look with blue eyeliner. Check out Malaika Arora's look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never fails to look like a visual delight when it comes to her outfit choices. Deepika Padukone has opted for a loose and oversized green outfit. Deepika Padukone's look is completed with a huge balloon and baggy sleeves. Deepika Padukone has also opted for an oversized green cape and pants with the outfit along with a hairband as well as studded earrings. Check out Deepika Padukone's look below.

Who do you think aced the balloon sleeves look better- Malaika Arora or Deepika Padukone? Let us know in the comments section.

