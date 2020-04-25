Unseen Pic Of The Day: Deepika Padukone Eating 'gola' Has Us Craving For One Too!

Deepika Padukone is one of the most celebrated actors in the industry. And her recent picture online also shows how relatable she is as a person. Recently, in a picture that went viral, this statement seems to be true as the actor enjoys a gola, something that has been a mass favourite for years. Not to mention, her fans are going crazy over this unseen pic of Deepika from the last decade. Here's what it is about.

Deepika Padukone enjoys gola as paps clicked away

In an unseen picture uploaded by a paparazzi page on Instagram, Deepika Padukone can be seen enjoying a gola. Adding a caption to the post, the paparazzi had written, "@deepikapadukone

Summer Cooler Tempting ice-golas

#rose #kalakhatta #khus

Archive pic

#yogenshah".

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been keeping herself busy with various activities during the quarantine. Take a look:

Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies

Deepika Padukone was last seen on the silver screen in Chhapaak. The movie was a biopic based on the life of an acid victim-survivor. Vikrant Massey also played a pivotal role in the film. Currently, she had the movie '83 lined up for release, but it got postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Other than this, Deepika also has an untitled Shakun Batra film and the Indian remake of the Hollywood movie, The Intern in her kitty.

