Deepika Padukone's Best Scenes As Radhika Awasthi In Desi Boyz

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was a part of the romantic comedy film Desi Boyz along with actors Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Deepika Padukone played the character of Radhika Awasthi who dreams to have a lovely wedding and a happily ever after. She starts dating John Abraham and expects all of this from him. Her role in the movie was most appreciated by critics, here are the top 3 best moments of the actor.

Best Moments of Deepika Padukone from Desi Boyz

When she makes John Jealous

Deepika Padukone thinks her boyfriend Nick (John Abraham) has a good and decent job. After she gets engaged to him and comes to know he works as a male escort for parties, she breaks her engagement and leaves him. To add salt to the wound, she starts dating a lawyer, Ajay, just to make him more jealous. After a date with Ajay, she invites him home just to make Nick jealous. This was one of the best scenes of Deepika Padukone from the movie.

Her dreams

As mentioned previously, Deepika Padukone's character is that of a simple girl who wishes for a lavish life. In a scene, she is seen making plans for a foreign trip for her honeymoon. In the scene, she is seen making plans to which John worries because he is broke. This hilarious scene is another best scene from the movie that makes Deepika Padukone stand out.

When she proposes to John Abraham

One of the most loved scenes from the movie is when Deepika Padukone decides to get back with John Abraham and forgives him for his mistake. What made the scene so special was how Deepika Padukone went down on her knees and proposed to him with the ring. She proposed to him the way he had done earlier in the film. This scene clearly received a lot of whistles when released in theatres!

