Deepika Padukone's Corporate Wardrobe That Prove She Is The Perfect Boss-lady, See Pics

Considered as one of the finest actor to have graced Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Apart from her unparalleled talent and unconventional performances, Deepika Padukone has also proved to be a fashionista, as the actor seemingly keeps her best fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house.

Be it a grand Diwali party or an award function, Deepika Padukone has upped the style quotient with her stellar sartorial choices on several occasions. However, it seems like Deepika has a special place in her heart for formal corporate outfits, as the actor often shares pictures of donning the same on her official Instagram handle. Take a look at some of Deepika’s ‘boardroom corporate lady’ look:

Deepika Padukone's corporate meeting looks

As seen in the picture shared, Deepika Padukone can be seen in a stripped-check overcoat with a vintage hexagonal-checked skirt. Accessorising her look with a buckled hand purse, Deepika opted for a minimal make-up look, as the actor went for a simple red lipstick. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

Deepika recently donned a head-to-toe brown coloured pantsuit for a photoshoot of a popular fashion magazine. As seen in the picture shared by the actor, Deepika accessorised her look with red wine-coloured stilettos and teamed up her outfit with a formal wrist-watch.

Deepika opted for a head-to-toe navy blue-coloured pantsuit for a fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center held in the USA. Keeping her look simple, the actor went for a long pair of diamond earrings. Take a look:

