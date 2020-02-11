The Debate
Deepika Padukone's Corporate Wardrobe That Prove She Is The Perfect Boss-lady, See Pics

Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone, who is considered a fashion icon by many fans, often shares pictures of herself, donning corporate outfits. Check out pictures inside.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Deepika Padukone

Considered as one of the finest actor to have graced Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of masses. Apart from her unparalleled talent and unconventional performances, Deepika Padukone has also proved to be a fashionista, as the actor seemingly keeps her best fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. 

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Movies That Were Offered To Kareena Kapoor Khan First

Be it a grand Diwali party or an award function, Deepika Padukone has upped the style quotient with her stellar sartorial choices on several occasions. However, it seems like Deepika has a special place in her heart for formal corporate outfits, as the actor often shares pictures of donning the same on her official Instagram handle. Take a look at some of Deepika’s ‘boardroom corporate lady’ look:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Gives An Update On 'Mahabharat', Calls It The 'most Ambitious Project'

Deepika Padukone's corporate meeting looks

As seen in the picture shared, Deepika Padukone can be seen in a stripped-check overcoat with a vintage hexagonal-checked skirt. Accessorising her look with a buckled hand purse, Deepika opted for a minimal make-up look, as the actor went for a simple red lipstick. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Love For Denim Jackets Is Evident In These Photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika recently donned a head-to-toe brown coloured pantsuit for a photoshoot of a popular fashion magazine. As seen in the picture shared by the actor, Deepika accessorised her look with red wine-coloured stilettos and teamed up her outfit with a formal wrist-watch.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Drops Another Hint About Her Mystery Valentine's Day Vacay With Hubby

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika opted for a head-to-toe navy blue-coloured pantsuit for a fundraising dinner for the Youth Anxiety Center held in the USA. Keeping her look simple, the actor went for a long pair of diamond earrings. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

(Image Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
